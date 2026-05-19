Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daren Jones, receives a brown belt featuring the tan instructor stripe from Sgt. Dylan Burge, a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program instructor trainer and command physical training representative with Blount Island Command, after completing the culminating event of a martial arts instructor course May 21, 2026, aboard Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Marines completed force-on-force sparring, combat conditioning and instructor evaluations throughout the three-week course designed to strengthen warfighting readiness and develop instructors capable of training others across the Fleet Marine Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)