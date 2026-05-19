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    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness [Image 12 of 15]

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    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daren Jones, receives a brown belt featuring the tan instructor stripe from Sgt. Dylan Burge, a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program instructor trainer and command physical training representative with Blount Island Command, after completing the culminating event of a martial arts instructor course May 21, 2026, aboard Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Marines completed force-on-force sparring, combat conditioning and instructor evaluations throughout the three-week course designed to strengthen warfighting readiness and develop instructors capable of training others across the Fleet Marine Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:34
    Photo ID: 9703129
    VIRIN: 260521-M-BD377-3424
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness [Image 15 of 15], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness
    Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness

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    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program
    Blount Island Command
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