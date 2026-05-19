Blount Island Builds Martial Arts Instructors to Strengthen Readiness

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U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric Colon, Staff Sgt. Israel Amador, Sgt. Daren Jones and Gunnery Sgt. Cameron Fitzgerald complete the obstacle course before a martial arts instructor course graduation ceremony May 22, 2026, aboard Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The Blount Island Command Marines earned instructor certifications after completing a three-week course consisting of combat conditioning, force-on-force sparring and leadership evaluations designed to strengthen warfighting readiness and develop instructors capable of training others across the Fleet Marine Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)