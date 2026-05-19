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    Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean [Image 7 of 8]

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    Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ali Stewart 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to launch an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, attached to the "Screwtops" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 10, 2026. Eisenhower is underway conducting flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ali Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 07:52
    Photo ID: 9702644
    VIRIN: 260510-N-FW957-1217
    Resolution: 4776x3184
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean
    Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean
    Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean
    Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean
    Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean
    Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean
    Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean
    Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean

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    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

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