Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean

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A U.S. Navy Sailor walks on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 10, 2026. Eisenhower is underway conducting flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ali Stewart)