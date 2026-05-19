Ike conducts flight deck certification in Atlantic Ocean

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U.S. Navy Sailors observe an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, attached to the "Screwtops" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123, prior to launch aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 10, 2026. Eisenhower is underway conducting flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ali Stewart)