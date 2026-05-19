A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to a crash and salvage team observes flight operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 10, 2026. Eisenhower is underway conducting flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 07:52
|Photo ID:
|9702630
|VIRIN:
|260510-N-FW957-1087
|Resolution:
|5307x3538
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Ike conducts flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 14 of 14], by LTJG Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.