Ike conducts flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean

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A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to a crash and salvage team observes flight operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) May 10, 2026. Eisenhower is underway conducting flight deck certification in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ali Stewart)