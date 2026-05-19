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    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland [Image 21 of 22]

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    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jonas Simplice, center, assigned to Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, receives special recognition from Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for his exceptional accomplishments during the Atlantic Resolve rotation, at 33rd Air Transport Base, Powidz, Poland, on May 20, 2026. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the nation's second-highest-ranking military officer, responsible for overseeing joint military requirements, representing the military in National Security Council deputies meetings, and performing other duties as directed by the chairman. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 02:43
    Photo ID: 9702498
    VIRIN: 260520-A-BY519-1511
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland
    VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland

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    TAGS

    V Corps
    3rd Inafantry Division
    VCJCS
    USAEUR AF
    Joint Chiefs of Staff

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