U.S. Army Sgt. Lianna Morris, right, assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, receives special recognition from Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for his exceptional accomplishments during the Atlantic Resolve rotation, at 33rd Air Transport Base, Powidz, Poland, on May 20, 2026. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the nation's second-highest-ranking military officer, responsible for overseeing joint military requirements, representing the military in National Security Council deputies meetings, and performing other duties as directed by the chairman. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 02:43
|Photo ID:
|9702496
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-BY519-1496
|Resolution:
|5469x3646
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.