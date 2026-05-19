VCJCS promotes and recognizes 3rd CAB Soldiers in Poland

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U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Starrs, right, assigned to Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, receives special recognition from Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for his exceptional accomplishments during the Atlantic Resolve rotation, at 33rd Air Transport Base, Powidz, Poland, on May 20, 2026. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the nation's second-highest-ranking military officer, responsible for overseeing joint military requirements, representing the military in National Security Council deputies meetings, and performing other duties as directed by the chairman. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)