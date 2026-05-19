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    Malmstrom Airmen execute Glory Trip 256, reflecting the continued reliability of Minuteman III [Image 2 of 2]

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    Malmstrom Airmen execute Glory Trip 256, reflecting the continued reliability of Minuteman III

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson 

    341st Missile Wing

    An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time May 20, 2026, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches help ensure the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 20:26
    Photo ID: 9702218
    VIRIN: 260520-F-US330-1069
    Resolution: 4569x3040
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Malmstrom Airmen execute Glory Trip 256, reflecting the continued reliability of Minuteman III [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ethan Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Malmstrom Airmen execute Glory Trip 256, reflect on the continued reliability of Minuteman III
    Malmstrom Airmen execute Glory Trip 256, reflecting the continued reliability of Minuteman III

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    Minuteman III
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