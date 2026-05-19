An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time May 20, 2026, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches help ensure the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 20:26
|Photo ID:
|9702218
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-US330-1069
|Resolution:
|4569x3040
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Airmen execute Glory Trip 256, reflecting the continued reliability of Minuteman III [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ethan Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Malmstrom Airmen execute Glory Trip 256, reflect on the continued reliability of Minuteman III
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