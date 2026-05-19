Malmstrom Airmen execute Glory Trip 256, reflect on the continued reliability of Minuteman III

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Personnel assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base visit the 377th Test and Evaluation Group for Glory Trip 256 on May 19, 2026, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The Glory Trip is an unarmed display of the intercontinental ballistic missile fleet’s capabilities and reliability at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)