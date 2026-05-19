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    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day [Image 10 of 10]

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    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Herwig  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific participate in a Memorial Day 5K at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 21, 2026. Memorial Day, held on the last Monday of May, is a federal holiday to honor and remember service members who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces during peacetime and war. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9702126
    VIRIN: 260521-M-BL045-1064
    Resolution: 5713x3809
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day
    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day
    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day
    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day
    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day
    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day
    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day
    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day
    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day
    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day

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    TAGS

    Camp Smith
    Memorial Day
    MARFORPAC
    INDOPACOM
    USMC

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