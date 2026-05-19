U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roger-junior Annoh, center, a combat photographer with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, bows his head during the invocation prior to a Memorial Day 5K at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 21, 2026. Memorial Day, held on the last Monday of May, is a federal holiday to honor and remember service members who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces during peacetime and war. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9702116
|VIRIN:
|260521-M-BL045-1021
|Resolution:
|4030x6045
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.