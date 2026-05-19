MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM host 5K event for Memorial Day

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U.S. service members and civilians participate in a Memorial Day 5K at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 21, 2026. Memorial Day, held on the last Monday of May, is a federal holiday to honor and remember service members who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces during peacetime and war. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)