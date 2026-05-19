The color guard parades the colors during a change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9702106
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-XB522-4751
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.