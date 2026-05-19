USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 19:35 Photo ID: 9702097 VIRIN: 260521-N-XB522-6443 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.52 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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