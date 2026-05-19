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    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 9]

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    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Robert Yang 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    Capt. Adam Cheatham (center), commander of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, poses for a photo with Cmdr. Benjamin Bond (left), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), and Cmdr. Brent Holloway (right), former commanding officer of the Carl M. Levin, following a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 21, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9702095
    VIRIN: 260521-N-XB522-1115
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony

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    USS Carl M. Levin
    USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120)
    Pearl Harbor
    change of command
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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