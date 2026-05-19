USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Adam Cheatham (center), commander of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, poses for a photo with Cmdr. Benjamin Bond (left), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), and Cmdr. Brent Holloway (right), former commanding officer of the Carl M. Levin, following a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9702095
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-XB522-1115
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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