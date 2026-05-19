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    OPS GRP Volunteer of the Year [Image 6 of 12]

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    OPS GRP Volunteer of the Year

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Victor Mazari 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    Installation leadership, including Brig. Gen. Brandon Anderson, commanding general of the National Training Center (NTC), and Command Sgt. Maj. Mikeal McInroy, NTC’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, recognized volunteers for strengthening community programs and Soldier readiness during the 2026 Fort Irwin Annual Volunteer Award Ceremony May 19.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:51
    Photo ID: 9702016
    VIRIN: 260519-D-RB234-6140
    Resolution: 3000x1828
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OPS GRP Volunteer of the Year [Image 12 of 12], by Victor Mazari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alexandra Webb, NTC Volunteer of the Year / 11th ACR Volunteer of the Year
    Kaleb Black, Youth Volunteer of the Year
    Fort Irwin Annual Volunteer Award Ceremony 2026
    Phillips Family, Volunteer Family of the Year
    Sgt. Michael J. Zajicek Jr., Active Duty Volunteer of the Year
    OPS GRP Volunteer of the Year
    Sonja Baca, MEDDAC Volunteer of the Year
    Fort Irwin shines a light on volunteers strengthening the community
    Fort Irwin Middle School PTO, Private Organization of the Year
    Jason Krawietz, 916th Support Brigade Volunteer Recognition
    Lauralee Redbrook, FMWR Volunteer of the Year
    Stefanie Fulcher, Religious Support Volunteer of the Year

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Irwin shines a light on volunteers strengthening the community

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