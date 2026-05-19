Installation leadership, including Brig. Gen. Brandon Anderson, commanding general of the National Training Center (NTC), and Command Sgt. Maj. Mikeal McInroy, NTC’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, recognized volunteers for strengthening community programs and Soldier readiness during the 2026 Fort Irwin Annual Volunteer Award Ceremony May 19.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:51
|Photo ID:
|9702016
|VIRIN:
|260519-D-RB234-6140
|Resolution:
|3000x1828
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OPS GRP Volunteer of the Year [Image 12 of 12], by Victor Mazari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Irwin shines a light on volunteers strengthening the community
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