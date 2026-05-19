Date Taken: 05.19.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:51 Photo ID: 9701997 VIRIN: 260519-D-RB234-4930 Resolution: 3000x1922 Size: 1.91 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Fort Irwin Annual Volunteer Award Ceremony 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by Victor Mazari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.