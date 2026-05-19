Installation leadership recognized volunteers for strengthening community programs and Soldier readiness during the 2026 Fort Irwin Annual Volunteer Award Ceremony May 19.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:51
|Photo ID:
|9701997
|VIRIN:
|260519-D-RB234-4930
|Resolution:
|3000x1922
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Irwin Annual Volunteer Award Ceremony 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by Victor Mazari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Irwin shines a light on volunteers strengthening the community
No keywords found.