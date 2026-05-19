Fort Irwin shines a light on volunteers strengthening the community

Photo By Victor Mazari | exandra Webb was recognized as the 2026 National Training Center Volunteer of the Year and 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Volunteer of the Year during the Fort Irwin Annual Volunteer Award Ceremony, May 19, 2026, for her dedication supporting military families, youth programs and community initiatives across Fort Irwin. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Victor Mazari | exandra Webb was recognized as the 2026 National Training Center Volunteer of the Year...... read more read more

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Installation leadership, including Brig. Gen. Brandon Anderson, commanding general of the National Training Center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Mikeal McInroy, recognized volunteers for strengthening community programs and Soldier readiness during the 2026 Fort Irwin Annual Volunteer Award Ceremony May 19.

From mentoring youth and supporting military Families to organizing community events and wellness programs, volunteers across the installation contributed more than 19,000 hours of service in 2025, equating to more than $811,000 in community support. “Our Army is very demanding, more so here at Fort Irwin,” said Anderson. “Whenever there is a need, our volunteers step into the breach. You are the force multipliers that make this installation feel like a true home.”

Leaders emphasized that volunteerism continues to play a vital role at Fort Irwin, where the installation’s remote location and demanding operational mission often create unique challenges for Soldiers and Families. Volunteers were recognized not only for supporting programs and events, but for helping strengthen resilience, stability and connection across the community. Maria Romero, an Army Community Service specialist who oversees the volunteer program, said “Military life comes with so much uncertainty, deployments, sudden moves and being away from extended Family,” “Being able to step in and help provide a sense of stability, community or just a friendly face is incredibly rewarding.”

Among the evening’s top honorees, Alexandra Webb was named both the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and overall National Training Center Volunteer of the Year. Webb established the Immortal Troop Family Readiness Group, served as president of the Fort Irwin Middle School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and secured a grant providing hygiene kits for students.

Webb said she was humbled to receive the recognition and credited Fort Irwin’s strong sense of community as part of what inspired her volunteer work. “I love Fort Irwin,” Webb said. “It’s become home for me, and I just wanted to give back to the community that’s given so much to my Family.” Webb said she looks forward to continuing supporting the community while embracing whatever opportunities the future may bring.

Several awardees were recognized for supporting Soldiers and families navigating life in a remote military community. Lauralee Redbrook, named Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Volunteer of the Year, logged more than 1,000 hours supporting families through Army Community Service.

Alice Wurzer, the U.S. Army Garrison Volunteer of the Year, trained more than 1,000 incoming Soldiers in stress management and resilience techniques.

Sonja Baca, named Medical Department Activity Volunteer of the Year, supported numerous hospital and wellness events throughout the year.

Sgt. Michael J. Zajicek Jr., named Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year, regularly organized volunteer support for local food programs, while Jason Krawietz, representing the 916th Support Brigade, dedicated personal time officiating local high school sports and mentoring youth athletes.

Volunteer efforts supporting Soldiers and unit families also remained a major focus of the ceremony. The Fury Troop Soldier and Family Readiness Group coordinated holiday meals and toy donations that helped Soldiers and families feel supported during the holiday season.

Family and youth programs also played a significant role in this year’s recognition. Stefanie Fulcher, the Religious Support Volunteer of the Year, led programs supporting the Sandy Basin community and Vacation Bible School.

The Phillips Family earned Volunteer Family of the Year honors for dedicating hundreds of combined hours supporting the Military Spouse Club, Tiefort CrossFit Club and local Eagle Scout projects.

Youth volunteers Jack Towle and Kaleb Black were recognized for leadership and mentorship through scouting and community programs.

The Fort Irwin Middle School PTO received the Private Organization award for strengthening connections between parents, teachers and students.

“Your valuable service not only saves money but enhances the quality of life for Soldiers, Families and Civilians,” Anderson said. “Truly, you are all priceless.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Fort Irwin, visit https://vmis.armyfamilywebportal.com/.