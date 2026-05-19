Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee, 19th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, steps to the plate for a one pitch softball game during Sports Day at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 21, 2026. Each event carried a designated point value, with overall totals determining the Commander’s Cup winning unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9701999
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-BE660-1979
|Resolution:
|7154x4769
|Size:
|8.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.