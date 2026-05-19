Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition

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Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee, 19th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, steps to the plate for a one pitch softball game during Sports Day at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 21, 2026. Each event carried a designated point value, with overall totals determining the Commander’s Cup winning unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)