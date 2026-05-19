Senior Airman Juan Ortega, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft serviceman, bowls during Sports Day at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 21, 2026. The annual event featured multiple sports including: flag football, pickleball, bowling and fishing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9701996
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-BE660-1810
|Resolution:
|6492x4328
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.