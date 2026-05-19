Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition

Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:43 Photo ID: 9701996 VIRIN: 260521-F-BE660-1810 Resolution: 6492x4328 Size: 6.1 MB Location: US

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