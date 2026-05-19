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    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition [Image 5 of 6]

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    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Rachel Bates-Jones, 19th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, participates in the fishing derby at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 21, 2026. During Sports Day, squadrons from across the wing formed teams to compete in various sports, fostering healthy rivalry and unit pride. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:43
    Photo ID: 9701998
    VIRIN: 260521-F-BE660-1889
    Resolution: 7317x4878
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition
    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition
    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition
    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition
    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition
    Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition

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    TAGS

    19 AW
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation
    Sports Day 2026

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