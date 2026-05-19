Built On Teamwork, Driven By Competition

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Airman 1st Class Rachel Bates-Jones, 19th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, participates in the fishing derby at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 21, 2026. During Sports Day, squadrons from across the wing formed teams to compete in various sports, fostering healthy rivalry and unit pride. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)