Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Wesley Knecht, a barracks manager with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF, holds a challenge coin given to him by the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, the Honorable Brendan Rogers during a barracks tour at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 18, 2026. The purpose of Rogers’ visit was to engage with service members and assess efforts to provide clean, comfortable and safe living spaces while reinforcing the Department of the Navy’s commitment to taking care of Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Luciano)