Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Alisson Hickman, the commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF, shows the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, the Honorable Brendan Rogers the I MSB barracks at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 18, 2026. The purpose of Rogers’ visit was to engage with service members and assess efforts to provide clean, comfortable and safe living spaces while reinforcing the Department of the Navy’s commitment to taking care of Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Luciano)