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    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF [Image 2 of 6]

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    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Madison Luciano 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Alisson Hickman, the commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF, shows the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, the Honorable Brendan Rogers the I MSB barracks at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 18, 2026. The purpose of Rogers’ visit was to engage with service members and assess efforts to provide clean, comfortable and safe living spaces while reinforcing the Department of the Navy’s commitment to taking care of Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Luciano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9701691
    VIRIN: 260518-M-YC522-1075
    Resolution: 5600x3733
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF

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    I MEF, MCB Camp Pendleton, Leadership, ASN, Force Preservation, Barracks360Reset

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