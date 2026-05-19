Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits I MEF

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Alisson Hickman, the commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF, and the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, the Honorable Brendan Rogers speak with U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Wesley Knecht, a barracks manager with I MSB, I MEF, about barracks quality of life improvements at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 18, 2026. The purpose of Rogers’ visit was to engage with service members and assess efforts to provide clean, comfortable and safe living spaces while reinforcing the Department of the Navy’s commitment to taking care of Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Luciano)