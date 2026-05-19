A newly installed interpretive panel at the 81st Readiness Division’s McCoy Army Reserve Center in Orlando, FL commemorates the building’s namesake and history throughout wartime efforts.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9701406
|VIRIN:
|260301-A-KG026-1003
|Resolution:
|938x837
|Size:
|361.65 KB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History [Image 3 of 3], by Ashley Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight U.S. Army Reserve History
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