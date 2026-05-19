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    Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History [Image 3 of 3]

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    Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Ashley Bradford 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    A newly installed interpretive panel at the 81st Readiness Division’s McCoy Army Reserve Center in Orlando, FL commemorates the building’s namesake and history throughout wartime efforts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9701406
    VIRIN: 260301-A-KG026-1003
    Resolution: 938x837
    Size: 361.65 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History [Image 3 of 3], by Ashley Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History
    Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History
    Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History

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    81st Readiness Division

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