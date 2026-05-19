Date Taken: 03.01.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:59 Photo ID: 9701406 VIRIN: 260301-A-KG026-1003 Resolution: 938x837 Size: 361.65 KB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

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This work, Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History [Image 3 of 3], by Ashley Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.