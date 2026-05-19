Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History

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A newly installed interpretive panel at the 81st Readiness Division’s Athens Army Reserve Center, GA commemorates the center’s history (as it was originally constructed) as Lyons Elementary school in 1956. The school building was determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 under Criteria A and C for its association with education during segregation.