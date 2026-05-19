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    Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History [Image 2 of 3]

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    Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History

    ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Ashley Bradford 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    A newly installed interpretive panel at the 81st Readiness Division’s Athens Army Reserve Center, GA commemorates the center’s history (as it was originally constructed) as Lyons Elementary school in 1956. The school building was determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 under Criteria A and C for its association with education during segregation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9701375
    VIRIN: 260301-A-KG026-1002
    Resolution: 1251x833
    Size: 392.57 KB
    Location: ATHENS, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History [Image 3 of 3], by Ashley Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History
    Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History
    Preserving the Past: New Interpretive Panels Highlight Army Reserve History

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    81st Readiness Division

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