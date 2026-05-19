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    Golf Company Family Day [Image 1 of 10]

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    Golf Company Family Day

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Friends and family of the new Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, support their Marines during the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2026. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:53
    Photo ID: 9701382
    VIRIN: 260521-M-BA951-1898
    Resolution: 3565x4899
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golf Company Family Day [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines
    Family Day
    Drill Instructors

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