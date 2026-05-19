Golf Company Family Day

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Friends and family of the new Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, support their Marines during the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2026. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)