Golf Company Family Day

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Friends and family of the new Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, support their Marines after the Family Day ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2026. Family Day allows new Marines a few hours with their families the day before their graduation.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)