Golf Company Family Day

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New Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation for the Family Day ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2026. Family Day allows new Marines a few hours with their families the day before their graduation.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)