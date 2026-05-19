Golf Company Family Day

New Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation for the Family Day ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 21, 2026. Family Day allows new Marines a few hours with their families the day before their graduation.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 14:53
|Photo ID:
|9701370
|VIRIN:
|260521-M-BA951-3827
|Resolution:
|3659x3680
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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