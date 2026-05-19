446 SFS member saves life

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Drew Davis, a 446th Security Forces Squadron tactical instructor, is congratulated after receiving the Peace Officer Award in recognition of his life-saving actions while serving as a sheriff’s deputy for Chelan County, Washington, May 17, 2026. Davis brings a mindset of preparedness and readiness to both his civilian and military service. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:09
|Photo ID:
|9701135
|VIRIN:
|170526-F-KD987-1002
|Resolution:
|2627x1751
|Size:
|955.54 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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446th Security Forces Reservist Saves Life in Local Community
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