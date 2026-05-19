446 SFS member saves life

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Drew Davis, a 446th Security Forces Squadron tactical instructor, is congratulated after receiving the Peace Officer Award in recognition of his life-saving actions while serving as a sheriff’s deputy for Chelan County, Washington, May 17, 2026. Davis brings a mindset of preparedness and readiness to both his civilian and military service. (Courtesy Photo)