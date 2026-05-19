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    446 SFS member saves life [Image 1 of 2]

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    446 SFS member saves life

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Drew Davis, a 446th Security Forces Squadron tactical instructor, is congratulated after receiving the Peace Officer Award in recognition of his life-saving actions while serving as a sheriff’s deputy for Chelan County, Washington, May 17, 2026. Davis brings a mindset of preparedness and readiness to both his civilian and military service. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:09
    Photo ID: 9701128
    VIRIN: 170526-F-KD987-1001
    Resolution: 3047x2031
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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