104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy

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The 104th Fighter Wing crashed, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) team pose for a photo after successfully removing the A-10 static display from its stand, May 19, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA.



The A-10 is being moved to complete the Wing's upcoming "field of dreams" static display to serve as a reminder of the 104th Fighter Wing's proud history and tradition of previously flown aircraft as the Wing prepares for the arrival of the F-35 Lightning II.



(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)