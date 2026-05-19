The 104th Fighter Wing crashed, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) team pose for a photo after successfully removing the A-10 static display from its stand, May 19, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA.
The A-10 is being moved to complete the Wing's upcoming "field of dreams" static display to serve as a reminder of the 104th Fighter Wing's proud history and tradition of previously flown aircraft as the Wing prepares for the arrival of the F-35 Lightning II.
(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:39
|Photo ID:
|9700904
|VIRIN:
|260519-Z-DY432-1640
|Resolution:
|2400x1446
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy [Image 13 of 13], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.