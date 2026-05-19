104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy

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U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Ian O'Conner, 104th Fighter Wing aircraft maintenance squadron crew chief, adjusts a crane hook during a crashed, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) team exercise to move the A-10 Thunderbolt II static display, May 19, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA.



The A-10 is being moved to complete the Wing's upcoming "field of dreams" static display to serve as a reminder of the 104th Fighter Wing's proud history and tradition of previously flown aircraft as the Wing prepares for the arrival of the F-35 Lightning II.



(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)