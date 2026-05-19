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    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy [Image 12 of 13]

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    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Dempsey, 104th Fighter Wing Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Specialist (TAMS) Superintendent, unties a line after the A-10 static display was successfully craned to the ground, May 19, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA.

    The A-10 is being moved to complete the Wing's upcoming "field of dreams" static display to serve as a reminder of the 104th Fighter Wing's proud history and tradition of previously flown aircraft as the Wing prepares for the arrival of the F-35 Lightning II.

    (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:39
    Photo ID: 9700902
    VIRIN: 260519-Z-DY432-1626
    Resolution: 2143x3000
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy [Image 13 of 13], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy
    104th Fighter Wing relocates A-10 static display to celebrate aviation legacy

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    TAGS

    F-35
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

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