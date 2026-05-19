World War II Remembrance Ceremony

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On March 11th, 2026, the USNMR Colonel Jared D. Thompson, and delegates from SHAPE and Mons, honored the 10th Rifle Battalion, the 3rd American Army, the 23rd Rifle Battalion, and the British 21st Army Group. This wreath ceremony paid homage to the efforts and sacrifices of these service members during World War II.