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    World War II Remembrance Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

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    World War II Remembrance Ceremony

    CASTEAU, BELGIUM

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representative

    On March 11th, 2026, the USNMR Colonel Jared D. Thompson, and delegates from SHAPE and Mons, honored the 10th Rifle Battalion, the 3rd American Army, the 23rd Rifle Battalion, and the British 21st Army Group. This wreath ceremony paid homage to the efforts and sacrifices of these service members during World War II.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 08:09
    Photo ID: 9700277
    VIRIN: 260311-F-HF520-1911
    Resolution: 1023x566
    Size: 232.09 KB
    Location: CASTEAU, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, World War II Remembrance Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wreath, WWII, ceremony, USNMR

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