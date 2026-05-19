On March 11th, 2026, the USNMR Colonel Jared D. Thompson, and delegates from SHAPE and Mons, honored the 10th Rifle Battalion, the 3rd American Army, the 23rd Rifle Battalion, and the British 21st Army Group. This wreath ceremony paid homage to the efforts and sacrifices of these service members during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 08:09
|Photo ID:
|9700276
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-HF520-5869
|Resolution:
|748x1023
|Size:
|335.12 KB
|Location:
|CASTEAU, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, World War II Remembrance Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.