JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac

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Members of the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron Civil Engineer Installation Environmental team stand on the marina dock after a freshwater mussel deployment event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 15, 2026. To ensure the success of the nursery, the 11th CES conducts recurring biometric assessments and all gathered data is reported to the Anacostia Watershed Society to support regional environmental research and restoration tracking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)