(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members of the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron Civil Engineer Installation Environmental team stand on the marina dock after a freshwater mussel deployment event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 15, 2026. To ensure the success of the nursery, the 11th CES conducts recurring biometric assessments and all gathered data is reported to the Anacostia Watershed Society to support regional environmental research and restoration tracking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 08:06
    Photo ID: 9700273
    VIRIN: 260515-F-OU359-1464
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery