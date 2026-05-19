JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac

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Ryan Soens, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental element chief, ties buckets of mussels to the docks of the marina during a freshwater mussel deployment event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 15, 2026. The mussel nursery program is a fundamental component of the 11th CES strategy to restore the Potomac River watershed, and represents a multi-year commitment to environmental excellence within the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)