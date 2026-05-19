JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac

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Jennifer McDonnell, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental team chief, releases a basket of mussels during a freshwater mussel deployment event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 15, 2026. Freshwater mussels serve as natural biological filtration systems; a single mussel can filter gallons of water daily, removing algae, bacteria, and particulates from the water column. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)