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    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac [Image 9 of 12]

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    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Jennifer McDonnell, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental team chief, releases a basket of mussels during a freshwater mussel deployment event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 15, 2026. Freshwater mussels serve as natural biological filtration systems; a single mussel can filter gallons of water daily, removing algae, bacteria, and particulates from the water column. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 08:06
    Photo ID: 9700266
    VIRIN: 260515-F-OU359-1386
    Resolution: 4404x2930
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac
    JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac

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