Jennifer McDonnell, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental team chief, releases a basket of mussels during a freshwater mussel deployment event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 15, 2026. Freshwater mussels serve as natural biological filtration systems; a single mussel can filter gallons of water daily, removing algae, bacteria, and particulates from the water column. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9700266
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-OU359-1386
|Resolution:
|4404x2930
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB’s environmental team executes a freshwater mussel deployment in Potomac [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.