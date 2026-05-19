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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault [Image 11 of 11]

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault

    PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees (right), the commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Col. Adisa King (left), the commanding officer of the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pose together at the conclusion of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9700177
    VIRIN: 260520-A-KP914-1175
    Resolution: 4690x3127
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault

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    SK26, Philippines, JPMRC-X, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, U.S. Army

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