Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees (right), the commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Col. Adisa King (left), the commanding officer of the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pose together at the conclusion of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)