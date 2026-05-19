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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault [Image 7 of 11]

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault

    PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division employ M240 to engage the opposing force during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9700170
    VIRIN: 260520-A-KP914-1170
    Resolution: 5080x3387
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault

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