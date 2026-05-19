A Philippine Army soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division engages the opposing force during a close-quarters battle during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9700172
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-KP914-1171
|Resolution:
|5459x3639
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.