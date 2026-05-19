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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault [Image 8 of 11]

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault

    PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Philippine Army soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division engages the opposing force during a close-quarters battle during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 20, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9700172
    VIRIN: 260520-A-KP914-1171
    Resolution: 5459x3639
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Close Out JPMRC-X with Air Assault

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    SK26, Philippines, JPMRC-X, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, U.S. Army

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