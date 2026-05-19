Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop in Germany for Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service

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Security Assistance Group – Ukraine Civil-Military Operations Director Col. Samuel Valdes addresses officers from Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service during the Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop April 29 at McCully Barracks in Wackernheim, Germany. The goal of this workshop was to empower Ukraine to be able to better lead aspects of its own recovery by familiarizing SSTS representatives with advanced approaches to implementing large-scale infrastructure projects that will support the recovery and protection of critical infrastructure of Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)