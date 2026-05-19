Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop in Germany for Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Program and Project Management Division, Program Support Branch Chief Chris Tolson addresses officers from Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service during the Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop April 28 at McCully Barracks in Wackernheim, Germany. The goal of this workshop was to empower Ukraine to be able to better lead aspects of its own recovery by familiarizing SSTS representatives with advanced approaches to implementing large-scale infrastructure projects that will support the recovery and protection of critical infrastructure of Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)