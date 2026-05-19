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    Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop in Germany for Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service [Image 5 of 8]

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    Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop in Germany for Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service

    GERMANY

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Chief of Plans Matt Mollet passes out reading materials to officers from Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service for the Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop April 27 at McCully Barracks in Wackernheim, Germany. The goal of this workshop was to empower Ukraine to be able to better lead aspects of its own recovery by familiarizing SSTS representatives with advanced approaches to implementing large-scale infrastructure projects that will support the recovery and protection of critical infrastructure of Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 02:34
    Photo ID: 9699969
    VIRIN: 260427-A-QM295-1002
    Resolution: 4089x2730
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop in Germany for Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service [Image 8 of 8], by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop in Germany for Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service
    Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop in Germany for Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service
    Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop in Germany for Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service
    Strategic Program and Project Delivery workshop in Germany for Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service

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