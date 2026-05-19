Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Force Support Squadron Search and Recovery Team perform a grid sweep to identify human remains and personal effects during a major accident response exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 20, 2026. Executing parallel grid sweeps ensures methodical coverage of an incident site, minimizing the risk of overlooked details during the recovery phase. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)