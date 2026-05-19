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    Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

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    Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Juan Suarez, 97th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot holds identifier flags during a major accident response exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 20, 2026. Identifier flags are critical for mapping out incident scenes, allowing emergency teams to safely navigate and manage the aftermath of a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 20:11
    Photo ID: 9699367
    VIRIN: 260520-F-QA066-1032
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026
    Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026
    Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026
    Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026

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