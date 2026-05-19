Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Juan Suarez, 97th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot holds identifier flags during a major accident response exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 20, 2026. Identifier flags are critical for mapping out incident scenes, allowing emergency teams to safely navigate and manage the aftermath of a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)